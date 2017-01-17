01/17/17: The eight men who own as much wealth as half the world

As part of a nationwide expansion, Wal-Mart is adding 10,000 jobs this year. But in 2016, the retail giant announced thousands of cuts. With all of this job shuffling, what should we make of this announcement? Also on today's show: a new report from Oxfam that reveals eight of the world's richest men are wealthier than 3.5 billion of the world's poorest people, and a look at how social media is changing the way activists coordinate.