As U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May gears up to give a speech on Brexit, we'll look at what some of her objectives might be. There's been speculation over whether the U.K. will try to keep some benefits of EU membership, but now it looks like the prime minister wants a hard break. Next, we'll look at U.S. Mint's plans to release a $100 gold coin with the symbol of liberty depicted as an African-American woman.