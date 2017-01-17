Related Program: 
Marketplace

01/18/17: How your binge-watching can affect the environment

By Marketplace 11 hours ago
Related Program: 
Marketplace
  • netflix_4.jpg
    Marketplace

Think the rise of digital means a reduced ecological footprint? Turns out streaming the latest hit show might be bad for the environment, according to a new Greenpeace report. Quartz's Ashley Rodriguez explains how exactly the streaming industry uses energyAfterwards, we'll look at news that online grocery stores will soon be allowed to accept food stamps, and then talk about the possibility of bendable phones.