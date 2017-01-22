During his time as head of the Federal Communications Commission, Tom Wheeler pushed for internet providers to deliver information at equal speeds. But companies have pushed back against this idea of net neutrality. Wheeler joined us to talk about the telecom industry, his successor, and his plans for the future. Afterwards, we'll hear from Harvard professor Susan Crawford about what telecom policy might look like under President Trump.
01/23/17: Tom Wheeler's exit interview
By Marketplace • 10 hours ago