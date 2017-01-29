01/30/17: Lawyers mobilize in response to Trump immigration ban

The leaders of various tech companies, including Tesla and Google, have spoken out against Trump's immigration ban. Aaron Levie, the CEO of the cloud storage company Box, stopped by to talk about his moral and practical objections to these immigration limits. Afterwards, we'll hear from Marketplace's Reema Khrais about how lawyers across the country are mobilizing in response to the order. Finally, we'll discuss tomorrow's deadline for Obamacare and how the Trump administration decided to pull last-minute ads promoting sign sign ups.