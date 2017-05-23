Surveillance tools in the workplace — from chat tools to traffic-light signs that gauge your busyness — are increasingly taking over the workplace. Quartz's Lila MacLellan joins us to talk about technology at the office, and what that could do to some old-fashioned face-to-face interaction. Afterwards, we'll chat with SK Ventures' Paul Kedrosky about the factors that might slow down rising tech hubs across the country.
05/23/2017: Traffic lights for the office cubicle
