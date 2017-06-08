06/08/2017: Helping veterans find jobs in tech

Google and Apple are implementing new tools in their browsers that would block certain ads, like videos that automatically play with the sound on. On today's show, we'll chat about the move with analyst Brian Wieser, who argues this could make advertisers develop ads that are lot more friendly for users. Afterwards, we'll hear from Ardine Williams, a VP of talent acquisition for Amazon Web Services, about the difficulties veterans face when trying to find a job and Amazon's efforts to help them.