A new report shows that the main cause of plant closures isn't wind or solar energy — it's natural gas. On today's show, we'll look at why this energy source is such a threat and where policy goes from here. Afterwards, we'll discuss NFL's deal with Chinese internet giant Tencent to stream its games in China, and then talk about how Britain's "Corn Laws" from the 19th century are playing a role in Brexit negotiations.
08/24/2017: Renewable energy isn't what's holding back coal
By Marketplace • 9 hours ago