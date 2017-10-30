10/30/2017: What's making the internet sick?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Europe's largest bank, HSBC, posted quarterly profits that were up five-fold from the same time last year. What's behind the rise? Afterwards, as Google, Facebook and Twitter head to Congress this week, the Mozilla Foundation warns that the internet is becoming increasingly "unhealthy." Executive Director Mark Surman gives an overview of this very sick patient. Then, Macedonia’s capital Skopje has undergone an estimated $600 million architectural transformation to attract foreign visitors. While some chalk up improved tourist numbers to the new skyline, others have said the new buildings – which include dead-ringers of Paris’s Arc de Triomphe and Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate – have turned the city into the "Las Vegas" of Europe.