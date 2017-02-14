2017 Power Morning

KWBU staff and volunteers are gearing up for the 2017 KWBU Power Morning.

Use you renewing membership now as part of the larger on-air matching gift during KWBU Power Morning. It will help reach the $60,000 goal and help double the calls coming in to the studio!

One Morning….twice the power…three hours only!

Once the membership goal has been reached, we’ll go back to our regular programming.The sooner we reach the membership goal the sooner we get back to the programming you love.

Your support today could potentially help KWBU have the most successful drive in the history of the station in just three hours!