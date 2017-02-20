Abbott's Office Vague About Possible Use Of National Guard For Immigration Enforcement

Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t saying whether he would deploy Texas’ National Guard troops for immigration enforcement if President Donald Trump made that request.





The question came up after the Associated Press obtained a memo drafted by the Trump administration. It said the administration was considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.





Texas was included in a list of states where the governor would have the choice on whether the state’s National Guard troops would be used.





Gov. Abbott’s office would only say it had not received a request from the White House or Department of Homeland Security.

“The Office of the Governor has not received, much less seen, a memo or request from the White House or Department of Homeland Security regarding the use of Texas National Guard troops for immigration enforcement. The White House has adamantly denied there are efforts underway to mobilize the National



