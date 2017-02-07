After Someone Swiped Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey, Patrick Calls in the Texas Rangers

Turns out, Tom Brady can’t have everything.

The New England Patriots’ quarterback cemented his place in NFL history last night – becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls and bringing the Pats back from a historic deficit to defeat the Falcons in the first overtime Super Bowl ever.

But, while Brady was celebrating the team’s win, his jersey was stolen at NRG Stadium in Houston.



Brady told Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft in the locker room last night, as the rest of the team began celebrating the team’s fifth Super Bowl win, all under Brady’s tenure.



Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw— Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

The quarterback seemingly shrugged off the theft this morning, saying he expects to find it online.

“I put it in my bag, and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said at a press availability this morning. “So, it’s unfortunate, because that’s an important piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know.”

Now, Houstonian and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has offered the assistance of the Texas Rangers in the case, because: football. Patrick said in a written statement this afternoon that the “Texas Rangers are on the trail,” assisting the Houston Police Department in an investigation.



In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask him that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on the case.