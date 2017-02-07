After Tornadoes Hit In And Around New Orleans, Wall Of Storms Moves East

A wall of dangerous storms is moving across the South, threatening communities in their path with high winds, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms and hail along the Mississippi coast and issued a series of rapidly updated tornado warnings for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The NWS New Orleans Office is updating its Twitter account here with information for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down in and around New Orleans. The website for the electricity utility in New Orleans, Etergy, showed that more than 15,000 customers had lost power.

At 11:33 a.m. CT, the NWS office for New Orleans tweeted, "Dangerous tornado on the ground in New Orleans East. Take Shelter IMMEDIATELY!!!"

Images of the area published by the New Orleans Times-Picayune showed funnel clouds, hail and dark skies.

A video taken in one neighborhood showed twisted metal and downed trees, emergency vehicles and power lines crisscrossing debris.

The newspaper reported at least one injury in New Orleans East.

Outside Baton Rouge, local ABC affiliate WBRZ reported that two mobile homes were "completely gone," posting photos to Twitter of twisted metal in a tree and a toothbrush standing upright in the grass.

Homes were damaged in the city of Donaldsonville, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, where photos shared on the official town Twitter account showed a home without a roof, and wood and metal in the road.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and will only point to the best information we have at the time.

