On this episode of Behind the Story, we'll take a closer look at a special population in the Waco Independent School District. Of the nearly 15,000 students enrolled in Waco ISD last year, nearly 10 percent were estimated to be homeless. For students this means they lack a fixed place to spend the night. Today, we take a closer look at the Cove, the new non-profit that aims to help homeless students and we'll also hear from people involved with the project.