Two years ago, Canada passed a troubling milestone. The number of people age 65 and over surpassed those age 14 and under. To bolster its workforce, the country is increasingly relying on immigrants and has brought in more than 800,000 over the past five years. But with a twist. More than half of those immigrants came in through a system that awards points for things like age, education and language fluency.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.