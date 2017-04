Creative Waco is Central Texas' local arts agency. Join Michael Incavo and a guest from the local arts community to discuss art, culture, and more. This week, it's Brooke Schlecte from local dance company Out On A Limb presenting Stimuli, a one-of-a-kind event arts patrons will love.

