Fresh Air Weekend: Tom Perrotta; 'Lost In America'; The 'Battling' Kellogg Brothers

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In New Novel, Tom Perrotta Shares 'Post-Parental' Reflections From An Empty Nest: Mrs. Fletcher tells the story of Eve, a single mother whose only child, Brendan, has left for college. Perrotta says the book was inspired by the upheaval he experienced when his own kids moved out.

Albert Brooks' 'Lost In America' Remains Piercingly Relevant 32 Years Later: Newly released on DVD and Blu-ray, the 1985 film follows a well-heeled LA couple who decide to become free-spirited wanderers. Critic John Powers says Lost In America is a comedy for the ages.

How The 'Battling' Kellogg Brothers Revolutionized American Breakfast: A century ago, two brothers took the world by storm with their mass-produced boxed cereal. Medical historian Howard Markel chronicles the contentious relationship between the creators of Corn Flakes.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

