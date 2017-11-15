This health insurance CEO says the system is "complicated and it needs to be simplified"

David Cordani, CEO of Cigna Health Insurance, acknowledges it's a tumultuous time to be running a health insurance company. But "it's energizing because there's so much need and opportunity to drive change," he says. Most of Cigna's business is in the employer insurance market, but it does operate on a couple of state health care exchanges. Cordani talks to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about how our health care system needs to change, why he wants to keep Cigna in the exchanges and why he sees the company's attempts to help solve the opioid epidemic as a social responsibility.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.