Holiday Specials

The holiday season is upon us.KWBU we're adding some seasonal specials to the line up.  

November 23                 

11am  Turkey Confidential

Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That's why holiday hosts, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike tune into The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" on the biggest cooking day of the year. This year offers double the fun, with co-hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam. They'll tag-team listener calls, and talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories with guests Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris. This will be Lynne's last "Turkey Confidential," as she retires in December, and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018.

7pm    Science of Gratitude

What are you grateful for? It's a more important question than you might think. "The Science of Gratitude" is a 1-hour program that explores how feeling grateful may be the true key to healthy and happiness. The program is Narrated by the Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon.

November 24                  

11am                      Science of Gratitude (rpt)

3pm                       BIG Tiny Desk Concert

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

7pm                       BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)

December 8                       

11am                     The Earth is Our Home - This program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season. The roster includes storyteller Jay O'Callahan, singer Denny Breau, and green hip-hop artist Tem Blessed. They sing, rap, and talk the need for love, good food, kindness toward all creatures and the value of imagination.

December 10                    

3pm                       BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)

December 13                    

8pm                       Hanukah Lights - A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

9pm                       Chanukah in Story and Song - This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

December 15                      

7pm                       All Songs for the Holidays                

8pm                      Joy to the World

December 17                       

3pm                       All Songs for the Holidays

December 18                       

8pm                       Christmas Carol

December 19                       

8pm                       Messiah from the PSO

December 20                      

8pm                       Tinsel Tales 4

9pm                        In Italia – Harmonia

December 21                       

10am                       Messiah PSO

8pm                         Paul Winter 36th Winter Solstice

December 22                       

7pm                       Conceirto Christmas

9pm                       Afro Blue Christmas

December 23                        

2pm                       Festivo Alt Latino

5pm                       Christmas Carol

6pm                       Joy to the World in Pink

7pm                       I Hear America Singing Holiday 2017

8pm                       Tinsel Tales 4

9pm                       Jazz Piano Christmas

December 24                        

8pm                      Christmas Carol

10pm                    Messiah with PSO

December 25                   

Mid – 3p              CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS

3pm                       Christmas Carol

4pm                       Celtic Christmas Sojourn

5pm                       Tinsel Tales 4

6pm                       Jazz Piano

7pm                       Joy to the World in Pink

8pm                       Concerito Christmas (2hrs)

December 26                                 

8pm                  The Earth is Our Home

9pm                  Seasons Griot

