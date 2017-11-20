Holiday Specials

The holiday season is upon us.KWBU we're adding some seasonal specials to the line up.
November 23
11am Turkey Confidential
Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That's why holiday hosts, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike tune into The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" on the biggest cooking day of the year. This year offers double the fun, with co-hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam. They'll tag-team listener calls, and talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories with guests Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris. This will be Lynne's last "Turkey Confidential," as she retires in December, and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018.
7pm Science of Gratitude
What are you grateful for? It's a more important question than you might think. "The Science of Gratitude" is a 1-hour program that explores how feeling grateful may be the true key to healthy and happiness. The program is Narrated by the Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon.
November 24
11am Science of Gratitude (rpt)
3pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert
Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.
7pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)
December 8
11am The Earth is Our Home - This program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season. The roster includes storyteller Jay O'Callahan, singer Denny Breau, and green hip-hop artist Tem Blessed. They sing, rap, and talk the need for love, good food, kindness toward all creatures and the value of imagination.
December 10
3pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)
December 13
8pm Hanukah Lights - A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
9pm Chanukah in Story and Song - This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.
December 15
7pm All Songs for the Holidays
8pm Joy to the World
December 17
3pm All Songs for the Holidays
December 18
8pm Christmas Carol
December 19
8pm Messiah from the PSO
December 20
8pm Tinsel Tales 4
9pm In Italia – Harmonia
December 21
10am Messiah PSO
8pm Paul Winter 36th Winter Solstice
December 22
7pm Conceirto Christmas
9pm Afro Blue Christmas
December 23
2pm Festivo Alt Latino
5pm Christmas Carol
6pm Joy to the World in Pink
7pm I Hear America Singing Holiday 2017
8pm Tinsel Tales 4
9pm Jazz Piano Christmas
December 24
8pm Christmas Carol
10pm Messiah with PSO
December 25
Mid – 3p CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS
3pm Christmas Carol
4pm Celtic Christmas Sojourn
5pm Tinsel Tales 4
6pm Jazz Piano
7pm Joy to the World in Pink
8pm Concerito Christmas (2hrs)
December 26
8pm The Earth is Our Home
9pm Seasons Griot