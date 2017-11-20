Holiday Specials

The holiday season is upon us.KWBU we're adding some seasonal specials to the line up.

November 23

11am Turkey Confidential

Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That's why holiday hosts, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike tune into The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" on the biggest cooking day of the year. This year offers double the fun, with co-hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam. They'll tag-team listener calls, and talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories with guests Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris. This will be Lynne's last "Turkey Confidential," as she retires in December, and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018.

7pm Science of Gratitude

What are you grateful for? It's a more important question than you might think. "The Science of Gratitude" is a 1-hour program that explores how feeling grateful may be the true key to healthy and happiness. The program is Narrated by the Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon.

November 24

11am Science of Gratitude (rpt)

3pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

7pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)

December 8

11am The Earth is Our Home - This program features stories from three performers about living on Earth, sharing the planet and universal themes of the season. The roster includes storyteller Jay O'Callahan, singer Denny Breau, and green hip-hop artist Tem Blessed. They sing, rap, and talk the need for love, good food, kindness toward all creatures and the value of imagination.

December 10

3pm BIG Tiny Desk Concert (rpt)

December 13

8pm Hanukah Lights - A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

9pm Chanukah in Story and Song - This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

December 15

7pm All Songs for the Holidays

8pm Joy to the World

December 17

3pm All Songs for the Holidays

December 18

8pm Christmas Carol

December 19

8pm Messiah from the PSO

December 20

8pm Tinsel Tales 4

9pm In Italia – Harmonia

December 21

10am Messiah PSO

8pm Paul Winter 36th Winter Solstice

December 22

7pm Conceirto Christmas

9pm Afro Blue Christmas

December 23

2pm Festivo Alt Latino

5pm Christmas Carol

6pm Joy to the World in Pink

7pm I Hear America Singing Holiday 2017

8pm Tinsel Tales 4

9pm Jazz Piano Christmas

December 24

8pm Christmas Carol

10pm Messiah with PSO

December 25

Mid – 3p CLASSICAL CHRISTMAS

3pm Christmas Carol

4pm Celtic Christmas Sojourn

5pm Tinsel Tales 4

6pm Jazz Piano

7pm Joy to the World in Pink

8pm Concerito Christmas (2hrs)

December 26

8pm The Earth is Our Home

9pm Seasons Griot