Judge Denies Motion To Dismiss Twin Peaks Trial For Prosecutorial Misconduct

A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the trial of a biker involved in the 2015 shoot-out at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco. The decision came after a heated exchange between attorneys.

The issue boils down to inconsistent statements. Witnesses who testified during the trial of Jacob Carrizal repeatedly said the shoot-out was a direct result of a dispute between Bandidos and Cossacks over what’s called a “bottom rocker.” It’s a patch that bikers wear on their jackets.

But the defense attorney received recorded statements last Friday in which witnesses denied the bottom rocker was an issue.

McLennan County district attorney Abel Reyna, and prosecutors Michael Jarrett and Amanda Dillon were among those present during one of the interviews.

Jarrett had this heated exchange with Defense Attorney Casie Gotro:

“Jarrett: Miss Gotro if you want to listen to that tape again Mr. Reyna and I left the room shortly after he started because he’s such a liar Gotro: Ms Dillon was there the whole time Jarrett: Well but you said I was Gotro: You started there. Well you didn’t announce your presence or your exit Jarret: ok Gotro: but you knew! Jarret: Alright I knew a liar was in the room. You’re correct about that. Gotro: He’s lying because it’s inconsistent with your theory” (:18)

Gotro said the interviews were not included in the initial evidence that was given to her and would’ve changed how she examined witnesses. This is also not the first time the state has given her evidence at the last minute during the trial. She accused the prosecution of intentionally leaving out the information.

She asked for the case be dismissed for prosecutorial misconduct, but a judge denied that motion.

The trial continues, and the defense will begin making its case.