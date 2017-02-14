Lawmaking In Texas Is Pretty Complicated. What Do You Want To Know About It?

For the last few weeks, we’ve been asking what you wanted to know about the Texas Legislature: How it works, why it works the way it does and what you want lawmakers to do.



And you didn’t disappoint! We received questions from all corners of Texas. Now it’s your time to vote for your favorite. Which query should KERA reporters tackle?

It’s all part of a project we’re calling “Texas Decides.” We want to shine some light on the often confusing inner workings of the Texas Capitol.

"Texas Decides" is a project we started last year. Leading up to the November election, we gathered your questions about voting and politics in Texas — and then put those questions to a vote. You chose the questions we answered. You can check out those stories here.

We've again teamed up with public radio stations across Texas – KUT in Austin, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Houston Public Media and Marfa Public Radio – to collect and answer your questions about the Texas Legislature over the next few months.

Vote using the form below. And if you still have a question you want to be considered. Use the submission form on the right sidebar of our homepage — keranews.org.



