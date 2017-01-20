Live Blog: Coverage Of Inauguration Day 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to congregate in the nation's capital for Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. Follow this blog for news highlights, analysis, photos and videos from Washington, D.C., throughout the day.



Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present for the inauguration, the Associated Press reports. Trump himself has promised "massive crowds," but just what that will mean is unclear. Hundreds of thousands of others are expected Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

Here's a full schedule of the day's events. It starts with a morning worship service, followed by the swearing in of the president and Vice President Mike Pence, and the inaugural address. The day concludes with a celebratory parade and ball.

During Trump's inaugural address, NPR Politics reporters will annotate the transcript of the speech in real-time — follow that feed here.

You can watch coverage of the inauguration in the live stream below or listen live to NPR coverage on KERA 90.1 throughout the day.

Watch coverage from the presidential inauguration

The inauguration ceremony is schedule to begin around 10:05 a.m.

The inaugural parade is scheduled to begin around 1:30 p.m.

President Barack Obama and Michelle welcomed President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House around 8:40 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

