Live Fact Check: President-Elect Donald Trump Addresses Potential Conflicts of Interest

By KUT Staff 27 minutes ago
  • President-elect Donald Trump addressing a crowd at the Travis County Expo Center on August 23, 2016.
    President-elect Donald Trump addressing a crowd at the Travis County Expo Center on August 23, 2016.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT
Originally published on January 11, 2017 2:01 pm

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom live-annotated a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump today, fact-checking and providing background to his remarks in real time.

Special attention was paid to comments about conflicts of interest, health care and national security, as well as a report that came out last night that alleged ties between Trump and Russian intelligence officials.

Annotations will begin shortly after the start of the press conference.

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.