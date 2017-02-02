LIVE: 'Sanctuary City' Bill Hearing Underway at the Capitol

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made good on threats to cancel certain state grants to Travis County yesterday. The move is in response to a policy announced by Sheriff Sally Hernandez about two weeks ago, which limits local cooperation with the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Today, members of the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee will hear testimony on Senate Bill 4, a bill by Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) that would cut grants to municipalities with similar policies.



As many as 500 protesters are expected to come out to oppose the bill, and lawmakers expect that the public testimony will stretch well into the evening.

Watch a live stream of the proceedings below.

