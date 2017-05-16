Merrick Garland To Remain A Judge; Won't Be FBI Director

8 minutes ago
  • Merrick Garland was all smiles when meeting with senators last year when he was a Supreme Court nominee. Despite bipartisan acclaim, he never even got a hearing.
    Susan Walsh / AP

Two friends of Judge Merrick Garland tell NPR's Carrie Johnson that he loves being a judge and he intends to remain on the bench.

This comes after word that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell recommended Garland to President Trump as a candidate for FBI director.

Garland was nominated by former President Obama to the Supreme Court after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but never received even a hearing from the GOP Senate that McConnell runs.

