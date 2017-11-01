More Delays In The First Twin Peaks Trial

After more than 3 weeks of testimony the state rested its case in the trial of Jacob Carrizal, a biker involved in the 2015 shoot out at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco.

State’s Witnesses have ranged from undercover officers who have infiltrated biker groups to former twin peaks employees, and extensive testimony has been given from technicians who gathered evidence in the aftermath.

Court was set to reconvene on Wednesday, but Defense attorney Casie Gotro asked for more time to identify witnesses in a recording from the city of Waco. Judge Matt Johnson apologized to the jury for the time it has taken to complete the trial but says the delay is necessary.

JOHNSON: “I know your jury service has extended beyond what was represented to you upfront and it is going beyond what I represented to you last week. I am sincerely sorry for the delay but it’s unavoidable it happens at times during trials and so we’ve got to make sure the trial is tried correctly” :20

The court will reconvene on Monday at 9am for the defense to make it’s case.