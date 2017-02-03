New Documents Allege Briles, Staff Created "Disciplinary Black Hole", Failed to Report Crimes

Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles and his assistants worked to “shield players from University discipline”, protecting players accused of drug use, academic cheating and assault, according to legal documents filed Thursday.

Three Baylor Regents – Cary Gray, Ron Murff and David Harper – filed the legal document in response to a lawsuit by former athletics staffer Colin Shillinglaw, who was fired last year in the wake of the university’s sexual assault scandal.

“When Coach Briles, Shillinglaw or others were alerted to misconduct, they routinely did not report these incidents to University officials outside the football program,” the document reads, adding the football program became a “disciplinary black hole.”

In a statement to ESPN, Shillinglaw’s attorney, Gaines West, called the filing “unorthodox.”

"It's really hard to discern just what it is these defendants assert. We are anxious for the complete truth to come out, instead of just a bunch of disconnected accusations.”

The 54-page legal filing also documents several exchanges between Briles and other high-ranking officials with the program, attempting to dodge disciplinary action for players.

In 2011, when a freshman defensive tackle was cited for illegal consumption of alcohol, Briles texted an assistant coach, ““Hopefully he’s under radar enough they won’t recognize name – did he get ticket from Baylor police or Waco? . . . Just trying to keep him away from our judicial affairs folks . . .”

In 2014, after a player was caught selling drugs, Briles told an assistant coach, “I’m hoping it will take are of itself – if not we can discuss best way to move on it.” According to the legal filing, the offense was never reported to the university.

The filing also details the response to a reported gang rape. In 2013 a former student-athlete told her coach and identified each player. The coach wrote the names on a paper and showed former Athletic Director Ian McCaw.

Briles was then made aware of the report and players involved.

“Those are some bad dudes,” Briles reportedly told the student-athlete’s coach. “Why was she around those guys?”

Pepper Hamilton - the Philadelphia law firm tasked with reviewing the university's response to sexual allegations - "found no evidence that anyone, including Coach Briles, notified Judicial Affairs, BUPD, or anyone else outside of Athletics of the allegation," the document reads.

You can find the 54-page legal filing here.