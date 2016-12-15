A New Year with New Programs on KWBU

Click here to make your end of year tax-deductible donation today.

When we ask listeners about favorite programming on KWBU, the list is long and varied...Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, Texas Standard, Science Friday, Marketplace and of course Morning Edition and All Things Considered. As we move into the new year we'll continue with these favorites and have some new programs too.

Think (Monday - Thursday 1pm)

Think, an award-winning radio program that sparks the most interesting conversations in Texas through intimate, thought-provoking interviews. Hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd, Think features hourlong discussions with regional, national and international newsmakers, including authors, politicians, actors, scientists, artists, innovators and more.

KWBU joins leading public radio stations across Texas in airing the highly regarded program, which has broadcast exclusively on KERA in North Texas for more than 10 years. In that time, Think has earned awards for “Best Radio Talk Show” and “Best Broadcaster” from numerous publications. Through her exhaustive research process and signature ability to find new and enlightening questions, Boyd has earned a reputation as one of the most thoughtful and skilled radio hosts in the country.

“Midday news has been well-received since we made the change a year ago,” said KWBU president Joe Riley. “Think will follow Texas Standard in KWBU’s daily schedule, bringing more Texas-focused programming to Waco.”

Beginning Jan. 2, Think will broadcast live Monday through Thursday at 1 p.m., which gives listeners the chance to join in a statewide conversation. Other stations that will begin airing Think on Jan. 2 include Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio. Additional Texas stations are expected to begin broadcasting Think later in 2017.

BBC Newshour (Monday - Thursday 2pm)

Newshour is the award-winning flagship program of the BBC World Service, the world's largest newsgathering operation. Clear, rigorous, well-paced and LIVE every day, Newshour brings BBC's unmatched reporting from all around the globe right to you.

Selected Shorts (Fridays 9pm, Sundays 6pm)

"Selected Shorts: Let Us Tell You A Story" presents some of the finest artists in American theater and screen reading short fiction by classic, contemporary and bold new writers.

Each program is recorded live at Peter Norton Symphony Space in Manhattan. The programs have featured works by master writers, from Chekhov to Wharton and Hemingway; stories by contemporary greats from John Updike to Alice Walker; and the fresh works of new literary talents, from Pulitzer Prize-winning Jhumpa Lahiri to promising newcomers like Rattawut Lapchararoensap and Etgar Keret.

Innovation Hub (Saturday 7am, Monday 8pm) From the economy to education, healthcare to urban renewal, "Innovation Hub" explores the forces that are changing our world. How is culture altering us and our children? What will it take to stay competitive in the world marketplace? How will new research profoundly affect our health?

Host Kara Miller talks to today's most creative, cutting-edge thinkers, including Marissa Mayer, Jared Diamond, Sal Khan, Sherry Turkle, and Brian Greene.

Join us on "Innovation Hub" for a guided tour of the future, courtesy of those who are shaping it.

Podcast Playlist (Saturday 5pm, Sunday 12pm) "Podcast Playlist" curates the best stories from the podcast world. Each week, your audio DJs Matt Galloway and Lindsay Michael bring you some of the most intriguing content.

"Podcast Playlist" is a place for discovery, introducing listeners to new ideas and perspectives. We “give voice” to a wide variety of podcasts from around the world, from the most popular to undiscovered gems, all tied to our weekly theme. We also feature interviews with some of the most brilliant minds in podcasting. The result is always a surprising and engaging hour of radio that connects listeners to new audio discoveries.

Live Wire (Saturday 6pm, Sunday 8pm)

"Live Wire" is a public radio variety show hosted by Luke Burbank ("Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me") and taped weekly in front of a live audience in Portland, OR. The show artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy from all types of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts.

Fresh Air Weekend (Saturday 6am) Fresh Air Weekend collects the best cultural segments from the week's programs and crafts them together for great weekend listening.

Downtown Depot is growing in popularity. This bi-monthly program will continue airing the first and third Friday of the month at 11am with an addition airing at 8pm Friday Night.

Science Friday returns to a fully live broadcast from 1p - 3p on Friday.

This American Life continues to air at 3pm on Saturday, however the Sunday rebroadcast has been shifted. The Sunday airing of This American Life will be at 11am.