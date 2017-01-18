Orlando Police Arrest Suspect In Officer's Death, Ending Monthlong Manhunt

The hunt for a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and an Orlando police officer has ended more than a month after it began. Markeith Loyd was arrested Tuesday, placed in the very handcuffs once owned by Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, the officer he allegedly killed.

"I believe our entire community is going to breathe a sigh of relief at this point," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference Tuesday night. "This maniac, if you will, is off the streets of our community."

At the time of his arrest, Loyd, 41, was in an abandoned home, wearing body armor and with two handguns in his possession, according to Orlando police. Authorities say he threw the firearms to the ground but continued to resist arrest while being taken into custody.

Earlier this month, Clayton was killed during a confrontation with Loyd near a Wal-Mart in Orlando, Fla. He had been sought in the murder last month of Sade Dixon, a 24-year-old woman who was three months pregnant at the time of her death, according to NBC News. Dixon's brother also was shot.

After Clayton's killing, Loyd fled the Wal-Mart, allegedly stealing a car and mobilizing a massive police manhunt behind him.

As The Two-Way reported, Clayton was not the only law enforcement officer to die in the hunt for Loyd.



"During the search, authorities say, a sheriff's deputy riding a motorcycle was hit by a car and later died. The deputy has been identified as Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, an 11-year-veteran of the force.



"This is probably one of the toughest days for me in my career," Demings told reporters at the time.

Loyd is being held on charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

