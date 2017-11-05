Related Program: 
Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments: The Southern Gospel Singers of Washington D.C.

By Will Burney 7 minutes ago

As you might imagine, Washington D.C. is and has been home to some great gospel talent. One group you might not know is the Southern Gospel Singers of Washington D.C. 


Tags: 
gospel
southern
singers
washington
D.C.
rare
R&B
Walk
together
Children