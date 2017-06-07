Some people are trying to cash in on the Comey testimony buzz

Former FBI director, James Comey, who was fired by President Trump last month, is set to testify in front of a Senate investigation panel and there’s no shortage of capitalization on the hype surrounding his appearance. Networks have countdown clocks, television ads have been bought and sold and some bars are even opening early and offering food and drink specials.

If there is high drama, that would mean a bigger audience for advertisers, but that's a big if.

“We don’t really know how many people are going to want to watch this thing live in real time," said Lynn Vavreck, a political science professor at UCLA and expert in political ads. "If tens of millions of people tune in like one of those debates, then it is a nice marketing opportunity.”

At least one group is hoping a lot of people tune in whether there's drama or not. A Super PAC supporting President Trump has reportedly already spent almost half a million dollars on an ad during the testimony. The ad, called “Showboat,” was released Tuesday by Great America Alliance and attacks Comey's character.

When the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey’s prepared testimony, political junkies and news nerds gobbled it up (and, of course, took to social media to talk about it). But only about 10 percent of the American public are politics junkies, said Michael Cornfield, associate professor of political management at George Washington University. If the testimony is more like a detective story, though, that means a more diverse crowd will tune in.

“If this is just a 'he said, he said,’ where Democrats believe Comey and Republicans believe Trump, then it’s a wash," said Cornfield. "The decision on how big this gets will hinge on the eight Republican senators on the committee. What they have to decide is, are they going to pursue the truth wherever it goes? Are they going to insist on the rule of law, wherever it goes?"

Some bars in Washington D.C. are already banking on a boost in business.

Related Trump's domestic agenda was moving slowly before Comey's firing President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey

Rob Heim, general manager at Shaw’s Tavern, said they're opening early and have FBI-themed food specials (a fried chicken, bacon and iceberg lettuce sandwich) and $5 Russian vodka shots. He said they've called in more staff and are expecting a big turnout.

“It’s definitely the largest Facebook response we’ve had for any of our events," he said. "I think we’re up to 3,600 people interested, which is surprising but exciting at the same time.”

For a little perspective, capacity at Shaw's Tavern is 120 people inside and another 40 people can fit on the patio.

But even if you’re watching the testimony at home, there's sure to be millions of people on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat weighing in, so you won't feel all alone.