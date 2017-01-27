Some worry proposed laws in multiple states could stifle dissent

We’ve seen a lot of protests in the past year. Millions of people have taken to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement, protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, and push back on the policies of President Trump. In some cases, protesters have blocked streets, highways or other infrastructure. And Republican lawmakers in a growing number of states – including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Washington — are introducing bills that would increase the penalties for doing that.

