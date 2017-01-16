Super Bowl Ticket Resale Prices Drop After Dallas Cowboys Lose In Divisional Playoff

Five stories that have North Texas talking: Super Bowl ticket prices drop after Cowboys lose in divisional playoff Sunday; severe weather ravages North Texas; a measure to designate an official state gun; and more.



Super Bowl resale ticket prices slumped just minutes after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Before Sunday's playoff game, the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LI on StubHub was $4,195. Shortly after the Cowboys' loss, the price was down 20 percent to $3,349, ESPN reports.

Ticket brokers had been benefiting from speculation that the Cowboys would likely make it to their first Super Bowl in over two decades. Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellect, a Houston-based ticket distribution company, told ESPN that the possibility of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl just four hours from their home stadium was driving up ticket prices. Now that the Cowboys won't be advancing, Ryan said there will be less money in Houston overall.

"Tickets to all the major parties will come down in value, as there will be fewer fans, in general, coming to town to experience the Super Bowl festivities," Ryan said.

The Cowboys were defeated by the Packers 34-31 on a field goal. In the game’s final seconds, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a 36-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook – helping set up the game-winning field goal. [ESPN]

Tornado, thunderstorm and flash flood warnings hit North Texas Sunday night. The National Weather Service reported strong storms with winds up to 60 mph. A tornado warning was issued for Dallas, Tarrant and Johnson counties, and a twister was confirmed near the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport. The tornado warning kept football fans inside the AT&T Stadium in Arlington for more than an hour after the divisional playoff. Flights were delayed an average of almost three hours at DFW, and about 33,000 North Texans were without power Sunday night, NBC 5 reports. [NBC 5]

The message on every screen at AT&T Stadium right now... @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/SzaxeTfD8E— Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 16, 2017

Republican Sen. Don Huffines filed a measure last week in the state Legislature to make the cannon the official gun of Texas. Huffines, who's from Dallas, said the cannon "has been an important weapon in the state's fight for liberty and independence as well as a symbol of the defiance and determination of its people." Huffines cited the 1835 Battle of Gonzales, which marked the beginning of the Texas Revolution, when Texian rebels refused to surrender their cannon to Mexican soldiers. The slogan "Come and take it!" come out of that battle, which has become a symbol of Texas history. If approved, the cannon would be the first official state gun. [WFAA]

Dan Rather speaks with Texas Monthly about what the media got wrong during the 2016 presidential campaign and finding his voice again on social media. A major criticism of mainstream media was that it failed to understand voters in Middle America. But Dan Rather recognized early that talks of a Hillary Clinton sweep were premature and that Donald Trump should not be underestimated. At the age of 85, Rather took to Facebook for the first time to post his eloquent musings on the presidential race and the direction of the country. His posts attracted a large following, and The Daily Beast christened him “the only good newsman on Facebook.” [Texas Monthly]

The biggest ever Carnival cruise ship is moving to Texas. The cruise giant announced last week that the eight-month Carnival Vista will dock in Galveston next fall. The 3,954-passenger vessel currently sails out of Miami. Carnival said the Vista will sail week-long western Caribbean itineraries out of Galveston every Sunday beginning Sept. 23, 2018. At 133,500 tons, it's the biggest ship in the Carnival fleet. It features an 800-foot-long sky ride around the top deck and an IMAX Theater, as well as a pub with a working brewery on site. [USA Today]