Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Against Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors have announced they are dropping the country's rape investigation of Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder, who has long denied the allegation, has been holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012 to avoid the country's extradition request.

A brief statement released online declared Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny's intention to "discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape (lesser degree) by Julian Assange."

As NPR's Frank Langfitt reports, Assange has remained at the Ecuadorean Embassy for years in fear that an extradition to Sweden would spell another extradition, in turn, to the U.S., "where he could face trial for leaking hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic and military documents."

In a response posted to Twitter, Assange's reaction was simple: a wide smile.

Ny and Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren will deliver a news conference later Friday to explain the move.

