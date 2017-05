If you use T-Mobile as your cellphone carrier, you’ll be getting a new, free service called DIGITS tomorrow (Weds 5/31). Here’s how it works: You can get calls from multiple numbers to one phone or use one phone number across multiple devices. So, for example, send text messages from your laptop or redirect work calls to your tablet. It’s an attempt to streamline your devices. But why is T-Mobile launching this now?

