This Van Cliburn Program Connects Students with Renowned Pianists and Classical Music By Texas Standard • 50 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Russian native Sergey Belyavskiy on the auditorium stage of Fort Worth's Westcliff Elementary. The school adopted him as part of the Clilburn arts in education program during the international piano competition. Bill Zeeble/KERA Before they compete, some Cliburn participants play for school kids. Listen Listening... / 4:24 Tags: texas standardVan CliburnTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.