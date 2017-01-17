Wal-Mart touts new jobs in 2017

In a press release Tuesday, Wal-Mart announced it’s adding 10,000 jobs in 2017, as part of 59 new stores or expansions around the country. But the announcement comes on the tail of a year of job cuts and retooling at America’s biggest private employer. It announced hundreds of store closures in January 2016, and in September said it would eliminate some 7,000 office positions. Is the company’s announcement today a play to avoid a negative Trump Tweet?

