President Trump has said he’ll decide this week whether the United States will remain in the Paris agreement on climate change, which asked signatory countries to set a specific goal for reducing carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the other members of the G7 summit issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to implementing the deal. But what will it mean if the U.S. ends up pulling out?
What will happen if President Trump pulls out of the Paris agreement on climate change?
By Andy Uhler • 9 hours ago