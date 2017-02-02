Where Does Your Member Of Congress Stand On Trump's Executive Order?

NPR, WNYC, KERA and NPR member stations across the country have collected congressional responses to President Trump's executive order restricting travel and refugee admissions to the United States.



That order suspended new refugee resettlements for 120 days and blocked travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

The order caused chaos and confusion at airports across the country over the weekend, including Dallas-Fort Worth International. At least nine people were detained at DFW because of the order. Protests inside Terminal D grew by the hundreds ignited and lasted for several hours Saturday and Sunday. Similar demonstrations took place in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

After the ban took effect, just one Texas Republican, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes, joined a handful of the state delegation's Democrats in challenging it. Most members of Congress from Texas were initially quiet about the new policy.

Explore the database below to see what the 536 members of Congress —100 senators, 435 voting members of the House and the District of Columbia's nonvoting House delegate — think about Trump's travel ban.



