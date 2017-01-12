Top Stories
In Texas, Arguing Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Is Easy But Defining What They Are Is Not
The term “sanctuary city” has become a political lightning rod. Two years ago , Texas lawmakers tried and failed to pass a bill to restrict cities and institutions from being “sanctuaries” for undocumented immigrants.
Weekly Features
Events: January 13 - 19
This week there's plenty of music to keep your foot tappin' and your hips shakin'. From the Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson to Christine Albert and Chris Cage. But there's more than music happening this week in Waco, and you can hear about it on this week's Act Locally Waco.