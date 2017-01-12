Top Stories

In Texas, Arguing Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Is Easy But Defining What They Are Is Not

The term “sanctuary city” has become a political lightning rod. Two years ago , Texas lawmakers tried and failed to pass a bill to restrict cities and institutions from being “sanctuaries” for undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Halts Cuban Immigration Program

WACO ISD Looking for Input on Superintendent Search

$25 Million Proposal Would Fund Bulletproof Vests For Patrol Officers In Texas

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants lawmakers to pass a $25 million grant program to pay for bulletproof vests for all patrol officers in Texas.

Deputy Manager talks Water Rates Increase and City Projects

Starting this month in Waco you will notice an uptick on your water bill. That's because the city's water rates were increased in order to bolster a multimillion dollar, 10-year-long water works project. Deputy city manager Wiley Stem explains the increase and the projects in this interview.


Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think

A group of scientists is gathering today in the U.K. to discuss a slab of ice that's cracking in Antarctica. The crack could soon split off a frozen chunk the size of Delaware.

One glacier scientist, Heidi Sevestre, spent six weeks last year living on that giant slab of ice off the Antarctic Peninsula.

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room

More than a hundred female federal inmates, sentenced to long-term prison, have instead been held for years in two windowless rooms in a detention center in Brooklyn.

Conditions for the women have been found to violate international standards for the treatment of prisoners.

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

When Samantha Deffler was young, her mother would often call her by her siblings' names — even the dog's name. "Rebecca, Jesse, Molly, Tucker, Samantha," she says.

Arrest Warrant Sought For Samsung Heir In S. Korean Presidential Bribery Scandal

Prosecutors in South Korea have requested an arrest warrant for the de facto head of the nation's biggest conglomerate, Samsung, on charges of bribery and embezzlement in connection with a swirling scandal that led to the president's impeachment.

In Final Speech As Attorney General, Loretta Lynch Says: 'We Have To Work'

Just days from the end of her tenure, Loretta Lynch took the stage Sunday at a historic Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., to deliver her final planned speech as U.S. attorney general.

"We can't take progress for granted," Lynch told the congregation. "We have to work. There's no doubt that we still have a way to go — a long way to go."

Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr. Opens After Repairs In Time For Holiday

Events: January 13 - 19

This week there's plenty of music to keep your foot tappin' and your hips shakin'. From the Reverend Horton Heat and Dale Watson to Christine Albert and Chris Cage. But there's more than music happening this week in Waco, and you can hear about it on this week's Act Locally Waco.

Business Review: Is the Customer Always Right?

Likely Stories: Can't and Won't by Lydia Davis