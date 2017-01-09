Top Stories
Repealing the Affordable Care Act Could Mean a Loss of 175,000 Jobs in Texas
Federal lawmakers have set their sights on repealing the Affordable Care Act as quickly as possible. According to a new study, if they succeed, Texas could lose thousands of jobs in the coming years, but it could be more than just health care jobs.
