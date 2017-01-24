Top Stories
'A Nation Without Borders Is Not A Nation': Trump Moves Forward With U.S.-Mexico Wall
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRCK9Bwux14 Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET President Trump has signed two executive orders related to immigration and border security, moving ahead with his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and to deport people who are in the country illegally. Trump signed the orders at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, shortly after the agency's new leader, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in. "Beginning today, the United States of America...
Fresh Air With Terry Gross
- Why Some Silicon Valley Tech Executives Are Bunkering Down For Doomsday
- 'A Really Good Day' Recaps A Month-Long Adventure Of Microdosing LSD
- The History of U.S. Intervention And The 'Birth Of The American Empire'
- 'Founder' Serves Up A Profile Of The Man Behind McDonald's
- BassDrumBone Marks 40 Years Of Playing Together With 'The Long Road'
_