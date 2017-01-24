Top Stories

'A Nation Without Borders Is Not A Nation': Trump Moves Forward With U.S.-Mexico Wall

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRCK9Bwux14 Updated at 5:50 p.m. ET President Trump has signed two executive orders related to immigration and border security, moving ahead with his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and to deport people who are in the country illegally. Trump signed the orders at the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday, shortly after the agency's new leader, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, was sworn in. "Beginning today, the United States of America...

Patrick Presses for Vote on School Vouchers at Rally Outside Capitol
Local Film Festival Looks to Create Community through Storytelling

For Elderly Inmates, There's More Than One Way to Die on Death Row

Public radio stations from across the state collaborated on this series looking at the death penalty in Texas – its history, how it’s changed, whom it affects and its future. From Texas Standard:

Death row inmates often spend decades between the day they're sentenced and the day they're executed. That can be due to many factors – from lengthy appeals to the state being unable to get the drugs it needs to carry out executions.

Talk About Obamacare Repeal Creates Questions From Consumers

With all of the talk about Obamacare being repealed, some people don’t realize it’s still the law. And there’s an important deadline coming up. Enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act for 2017 ends in eight days, the last day of January.

ACA navigators who helped people sign up for coverage are trying to dispel rumors. In San Antonio, more people are signing up for the ACA than ever before.

Wanted: Next Generation Of Luge Competitors

It isn't easy to find people to do luge, the sport that uses a tiny little sled to rip down an icy track at about 90 miles an hour. That's largely because there are only three places in the U.S. where you can try the real thing.

USA Luge, the organization that recruits and trains athletes for international luge competitions, is looking for the next generation of competitors, and it's throwing regional events to find new talent.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon-to-be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Can Groups Sue Over Trump's Business Conflicts Even If They Weren't Harmed?

President Trump's continued business dealings have generated plenty of teeth-gnashing about whether the occupant of the White House will be profiting off his new role.

The question is who has the standing to do anything about it.

For A Stark Contrast To U.S. Immigration Policy, Try Canada

As the Trump administration is expected to overhaul America's immigration system, some policymakers suggest looking north to Canada.

That's because Canadians see immigration as critical to their economic success. The nation has invited in so many immigrants that today, one-fifth of the population is foreign-born.

Yet Canadians don't seem to wrestle with anti-immigrant nativism that has erupted in the U.S. and Europe.

France's Far-Right Candidate For President Is A Contender

A confident Marine Le Pen strides into a room in her new campaign headquarters, greeting reporters in her signature, husky voice.

The candidate takes a seat in front of a calming blue campaign poster that bears no mention of the National Front party or the Le Pen surname. It says simply, "IN THE NAME OF THE PEOPLE: Marine – President."

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Republicans Have Plans To Replace Obamacare — Now They Need To Agree On One

Republicans have a plan to replace Obamacare. In fact, they have several.

What they don't have is consensus on which one will guide the party's effort to reshape an insurance system that provides coverage for some 20 million Americans.

Chicagoans See Fed Role In Fighting Crime Wave — But Not On Streets

There's no question the tragic and intransigent problem of gun violence weighs heavily on Chicago residents, but for some there's resignation as well.

"This is nothing new in Chicago," says Keith Muhammed, while waiting at a bus stop on Chicago's west side.

He's right, but it has been getting worse: More than 760 people were murdered in Chicago in 2016, the highest total in nearly two decades, and this year is shaping up as more of the same.

Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?

For decades the same test has been used to convict drunk drivers.

Police ask a driver to stand on one leg, walk a straight line and recite the alphabet. If the driver fails, the officer will testify in court to help make a case for driving under the influence.

But defense lawyers argue, science has yet to prove that flunking the standard field sobriety test actually means that a person is high, the way it's been proven to measure drunkenness.

So, as attorney Rebecca Jacobstein argued to the Massachusetts high court, the tests shouldn't be allowed in evidence.

'The Founder' Follows Salesman's Genius Idea To Franchise McDonald's

