Top Stories
Five Things Gov. Greg Abbott Didn't Say In His 2017 State Of The State Address
Gov. Greg Abbott spoke for almost an hour Tuesday in his “State of the State” address. Almost as notable as the contents of that speech were the hot topics he didn’t mention.
