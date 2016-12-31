Top Stories

Texas Rangers Launch Criminal Probe Into Dallas' Pension Shortfall

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating whether criminal behavior at least partially contributed to the multi-billion-dollar shortfall facing Dallas' police and fire pension funds.

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

French Law Giving Workers 'The Right To Disconnect' Goes Into Effect

If you've been glued to your smart phone checking work email throughout the holiday season, you might want to consider relocating. French workers will have the "right to disconnect" outside of work hours, thanks to a new law going into effect Jan. 1.

Companies with more than 50 employees will be obligated to set up hours — normally during the evening and weekend — when staff are not to send or respond to emails.

How To Talk About A Significant Other's Weight

Dear Sugar Radio is a weekly podcast from member station WBUR. Hosts Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed offer "radical empathy" and advice on everything from relationships and parenthood to dealing with drug problems or anxiety.

U.N. Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Peace Efforts In Syria

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday in support of the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the violence in Syria and "jump-start" a political process.

World Leaders Welcome New Year With Messages Of Reconciliation — Or Not

The final days of 2016 made for a dramatic time in diplomacy.

Fresh Air Weekend: Our Critics Pick The Best Film, TV, Music And Books Of 2016

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'An Excellent Year' For Film, Critic David Edelstein Shares His 12 Favorites: Edelstein estimates that he saw 400 films in 2016 — more than enough to fill "a couple of 10-best lists." He talks about a dozen of them with Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

