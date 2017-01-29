Top Stories
With Executions Down, Will the Death Penalty Disappear?
Public radio stations from across the state collaborated on this series looking at the death penalty in Texas – its history, how it has changed, whom it affects and its future.
Weekly Features
Events: January 27 - February 2
You can kick off your weekend with the Waco Civic Theater's latest production Almost Maine, or you can catch the basketball theatrics of the Harlem Globetrotters. But there's plenty more to do this coming week - including concerts and writing workshops. Find out all about it, here on Act Locally Waco.
_