Hung Jury in First Twin Peaks Trial

Jacob Carrizal was the first of 154 bikers to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the shootout at a twin peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas that left 9 bikers dead. Carrizal is the Dallas Chapter president of the Bandidos motorcycle club.

The prosecution spent more than 3 weeks calling witnesses to try and establish that Bandidos is a criminal street gang, and that Carrizal was instrumental in leading to the violence. Carrizal’s attorney claimed he was defending himself from the rival motorcycle group called the Cossacks.

After more than 14 hours of deliberation the jury could not reach a conclusion on any one of the 3 charges including “directing the activities of a criminal street gang”. The judge declared a mistrial.

For KWBU, I’m Will Burney