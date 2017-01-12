WACO ISD Looking for Input on Superintendent Search

The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees has announced the district’s first step in its search for a new superintendent.

In a press release, school board members said they have hired the Texas Association of School Boards’ Executive Search Services to assist with the superintendent search.

The board also is asking interested residents, families and parents to sound off about desired qualifications and characteristics for the next superintendent during several community involvement meetings next week. A Texas Association of School Boards search consultant will facilitate the meetings.

Superintendent Bonny Cain announced her retirement in December after serving six years in the district. It’s not clear when a new superintendent will be named, but Cain’s last day is expected sometime after graduation.

Meeting Dates:

Tuesday - January 17

6:30pm - 7:30pm University High School Cafeteria

6:30pm - 7:30pm Dean Highland Elementary Library

Wednesday - January 18

11:15am - 12:00pm Region 12 Education Service Center

6:30pm - 7:30pm Tennyson Middle School Cafeteria

6:30pm - 7:30pm Cesar Chavez Middle School Cafeteria

Thursday - January 19

6:30pm - 7:30pm J.H. Hines Elementary Cafeteria

6:30pm - 7:30pm Carver Park Baptist Church

Waco ISD Board President Pat Atkins said in the press release he hopes as many community members as possible attend to share their thoughts on the selection process. Input sessions also have been scheduled for Waco ISD faculty, staff, administrators, student leaders, advisory groups and more, according to the press release.

For more information, visit www.wacoisd.org.